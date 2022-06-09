Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

