Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.41. 4,292,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,520. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

