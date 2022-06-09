Vaxart, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%.
Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
