Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,419. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.