VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $913.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

