Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

