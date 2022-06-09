Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

