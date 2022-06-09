Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

VRNT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 2,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -448.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,513,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.