Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 401.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $301.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

