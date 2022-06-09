Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $275,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

