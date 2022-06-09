Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.