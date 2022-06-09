Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VIR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 623,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.58.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
