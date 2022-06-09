Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VIR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 623,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.