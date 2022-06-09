Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
