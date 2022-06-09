Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the year.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

