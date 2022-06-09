Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.72 ($97.55) on Thursday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.37.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

