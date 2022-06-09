Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,692 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. 428,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

