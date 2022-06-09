Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 164,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

