Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

AIO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 164,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,338. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.