Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 378,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.