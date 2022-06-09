Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 378,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.