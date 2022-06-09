Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:NCV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.41.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
