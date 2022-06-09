Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of VST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
