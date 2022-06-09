Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of VST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 12,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

