Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

