VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 45,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,795,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,956,357.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.
NYSE VZIO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
