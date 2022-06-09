VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 45,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,795,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,956,357.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

