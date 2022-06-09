Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Lowered to €35.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

VLPNY remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

