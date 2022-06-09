Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

