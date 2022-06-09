Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($202.15) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €174.20 ($187.31).

ETR:WCH opened at €183.90 ($197.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.03. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 12 month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

