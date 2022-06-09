Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($155.91) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($180.65) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($190.32) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $194.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.