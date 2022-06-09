Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $49.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

WBA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

