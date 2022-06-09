Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.50 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) has been given a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.97 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $598.02 million and a PE ratio of -103.42. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of €3.14 ($3.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.42.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

