Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

