Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WDH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

