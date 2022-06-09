Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Sells £147,999.76 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($185,463.36).

WJG opened at GBX 227.85 ($2.86) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.64. The company has a market capitalization of £583.67 million and a PE ratio of 76.77. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

