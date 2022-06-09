Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 3,297,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,826. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $331.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Wayfair by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Wayfair by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.