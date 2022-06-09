Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. American Trust raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 441.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 394.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,451 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

