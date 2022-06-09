Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lancaster Colony (LANC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) recently:

5/31/2022 – Lancaster Colony was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2022 – Lancaster Colony is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lancaster Colony was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Lancaster Colony was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/11/2022 – Lancaster Colony was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Lancaster Colony was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.66. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,254. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.86. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

