Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD):

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $14.00.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,260,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

