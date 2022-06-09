Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

CAE (NYSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

6/8/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50.

6/6/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/3/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

6/2/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/19/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

4/18/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 242,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $71,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

