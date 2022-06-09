Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

6/9/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/27/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

5/1/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Capri by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

