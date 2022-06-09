Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Equal Weight

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

