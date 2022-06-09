Wells Fargo & Company Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $115.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $204.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

