West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $312.01 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

