WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.36.

WEX opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

