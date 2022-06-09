Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.61. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $25.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $29.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $29.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.12 to $39.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 735,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,472. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

