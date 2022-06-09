Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FREE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

