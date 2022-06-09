Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $101.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Shares of WING stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.60. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

