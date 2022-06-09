Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

