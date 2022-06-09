Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

