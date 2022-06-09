Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WZZZY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,093.33.

WZZZY remained flat at $$9.44 during trading on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

