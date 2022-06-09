Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 3,700 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WZZZY. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($50.75) to GBX 3,660 ($45.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,093.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$9.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

