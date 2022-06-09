Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT Lowered to €59.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRDLY. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Worldline stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 33,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Worldline has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

